Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.9219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1559000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 70312 EQS News ID: 1072195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)