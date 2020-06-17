Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 155.092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4790539 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 70323 EQS News ID: 1072235 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)