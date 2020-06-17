The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020
PR Newswire
London, June 17
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
17 June 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
- ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 170 8732
