Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 12:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 264.5228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 694016 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 70339 EQS News ID: 1072277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)