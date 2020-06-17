Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 12:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.5229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35809040 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 70376 EQS News ID: 1072351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)