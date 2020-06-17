Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 12:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1243 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3515758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 70386 EQS News ID: 1072373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

