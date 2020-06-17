Anzeige
WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.06.2020 | 12:52
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 16 June 2020 were:

1383.51p Capital only and including debt at par value
1362.46p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1388.38p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1367.33p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

