CNBC Names Contactless Vitals Startup Neteera to Disruptor 50 List

JERUSALEM, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neteera, global leader in contactless vital signs sensing, has been ranked ninth in CNBC's annual Disruptor 50 list of 50 private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and the way we live. The lineup this year was the largest yet for the CNBC Disruptor 50, with more than 1,350 nominees competing for the honor.

The Jerusalem-based startup developed a revolutionary sensing technology capable of continuous, contactless, and clinical grade monitoring of human vital signs such as heart and respiration rates, heart rate variability, respiration depth and more - even through clothing. This is welcome news for medical personnel, caregivers, and patients alike as it enables safe and seamless monitoring while reducing risk of hospital associated infections caused by contamination from medical equipment and human contact. Neteera's technology is designed for the home as well as hospitals and care facilities, with no user interaction required.

Neteera's solution is also used to indicate potential COVID-19 patients at hospital ERs, workplaces, airports, shopping malls, and other public venues. In addition to the temperature measurement commonly used in screening, Neteera's technology enhances the ability to identify those affected by the virus by detecting further important indicators such as elevated heart rate and respiration rate. Use of the contactless system reduces the risk of cross contamination in the return to work, travel, and our daily routines.

Isaac Litman, Founder and CEO of Neteera said: "We are honored and excited to be recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50, and proud to be able to bring our technology to maturity at this time of need. The current pandemic is shaping and redefining the way that healthcare is delivered everywhere, and Neteera has a critical role to play in this. Neteera's team members are committed to bringing safety, comfort, quality, and equality of care to all in need."

Neteera is a Jerusalem-based hi-tech company focused on safeguarding and improving lives by developing a first-of-its-kind solution to monitor human physiological parameters in a contactless and continuous manner. Neteera's revolutionary technology not only improves quality of life, but also safeguards patients and caregivers from hospital associated infections (HAI's) and disease.

