

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Materials science company Dow, Inc. (DOW) announced Wednesday aggressive new commitments to address both climate change and plastic waste on its path toward becoming the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world.



The Company also issued its 2019 Sustainability Report for the 17th consecutive year, outlining progress and results aligned to its 2025 Sustainability Goals.



Since 2006, the company has reduced its GHG emissions by 15 percent, incorporated a carbon price into its business planning, and invested in renewable power capacity.



The new commitments the company has made include achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, one million metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030, and 100% of Dow products sold into packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035.



Dow also said it will reduce its net annual carbon emissions by 5 million metric tons, or 15% from its 2020 baseline and help 'stop the waste' by enabling 1 million metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled through its direct actions and partnerships by 2030.



Dow confirmed that it has entered into new renewable power agreements for its manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Texas, and Kentucky. It has also introduced a new line of mechanically recycled plastic resins for flexible and rigid plastic packaging applications to reduce carbon and energy footprints.



