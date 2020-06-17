Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 17
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 16-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.72p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|181.90p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.10m
|Net borrowing level:
|3%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 16-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|69.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.71p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.29m
|Net borrowing level:
|20%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de