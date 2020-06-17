Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 16-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.38p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.16p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16