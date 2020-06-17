Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) -PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed 'Standard Operating Procedures' ("SOPs") allowing for the chemical fingerprinting (profiling) of cannabinoids present in its extracts which can be used to formulate its proprietary Sol-gels for a variety of potential therapeutic applications.

This is an important development enabling a standardized preparation of cannabinoid extracts infused sol-gel formulations, ensuring robust cannabinoid chemistry profiling for different potential treatments to meet or exceed regulatory guidelines. This will enable PreveCeutical and potential partners to rapidly and consistently quality control the chemical composition of cannabinoids from any given cannabis/hemp strain, through adoption of its SOPs.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Having established this SOPs for cannabinoid chemical fingerprinting allows us to achieve precision, consistency and content uniformity in cannabinoid Sol-gel formulations. Furthermore, this SOPs will allow for prolonged controlled dosage release as required for specific treatments."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

