AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 16/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 68.6621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39117892 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 70431 EQS News ID: 1072509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 17, 2020 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)