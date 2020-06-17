

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT plc (BT), NSSLGlobal Ltd and Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), announced an alliance to deliver critical defence satellite communications or SATCOM services, and support modernisation of the UK's defence and space sectors.



The Alliance has come together to respond to major UK MOD programmes, including bidding for the 'Service Delivery Wrap' (SDW) component of Skynet 6, a MOD SATCOM programme that is expected to be awarded in 2022.



The UK MOD launched the SDW competition on 5 November 2019 in support of the Skynet 6 programme. The SDW programme will comprise a five-year service management effort in support of Skynet 6 and replace the current Skynet 5 contract scheduled to deliver SATCOM services to the UK MOD until August 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BT-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de