Truvalue Labs Launches AI Insights, Spotlight Events Data Service and Truvalue Developer

New initiatives expand the ways the company serves its clients by automating ESG data delivery and opening its technology to developers and financial engineers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Truvalue Labs™, the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, today announced the launch of Truvalue AI Insights™ and Spotlight Events™ data service to keep investment professionals updated with timely, transparent and objective ESG data as events unfold. The firm also announced Truvalue Developer™, a new platform designed to expand the ways it serves clients by directly opening its technology to software developers and financial engineers.

Truvalue Labs' AI Insights uses a proprietary knowledge graph algorithm to identify significant positive and negative ESG events in real time from more than 100,000 sources in 13 languages. "AI Insights allows us to identify ESG-relevant news in a quick and efficient format, enabling us to form views on critical ESG matters for portfolios faster," said Jack Holmes, Fund Manager at Artemis Investment Management.

The Spotlight Events data service leverages the same proprietary algorithm and delivers significant ESG event information to clients in the form of a data feed to power internal research platforms, trading strategies, or ESG data lakes that serve the enterprise.

"Investors are faced with a flood of information, making it challenging to sift through the noise to identify material ESG events. This is why we've created two new solutions that deliver the most salient insights to help them stay on top of the companies they cover," said Hendrik Bartel, Co-founder and CEO of Truvalue Labs. "We are also excited to launch Truvalue Developer and usher in a new era of flexibility by unbundling everything we've built and making it available programmatically."

Truvalue Developer was designed to more directly serve the growing market segment of financial engineers and developers, as firms focus on creating their own proprietary ESG solutions. The platform enables developers to leverage Truvalue Labs' AI-driven datasets via data feeds and APIs as building blocks to create their own custom solutions. Three datasets are now available including Spotlight Events announced today, SASB™ Scores based on the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board™ (SASB) materiality framework, and COVID-19, a dataset that scores company actions related to the pandemic from an ESG perspective.

"Like other technology-driven paradigm shifts, we are accelerating change in the investment industry by opening up access to our artificial intelligence capabilities," said Adam Salvatori, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Solutions at Truvalue Labs. "Truvalue Labs' 'AI-as-a-Service' technology enables our clients to more rapidly develop their own differentiated sustainable investing solutions."

About Truvalue Labs™

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The flagship products, Truvalue Platform™, Truvalue Data™, Truvalue Cloud™ and Truvalue Index™, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

