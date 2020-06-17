Black Tusk Resources Inc: Black Tusk Resources Begins Preparation for IP Survey on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has begun preparation for the 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Approximately 9 kilometres of line-cutting grid will be completed in order to provide access for the IP crew and associated equipment. The grid preparation will be overseen by Black Tusk's contractor based out of Val d'Or.

Black Tusk contracted Abitibi Geophysics in Val d'Or Quebec to undertake their OreVision 3D Induced Polarization Survey (IP) on the property. The survey is designed to use the most high-tech geophysical applications to produce high resolution bedrock chargeability and resistivity results through overburden.

The IP survey grid is located within the northwest area of the McKenzie East Gold Project. This area will be surveyed in order to trace possible gold-bearing structures extending eastward from the McKenzie Break Property. The results of the IP survey will be combined with the results of MMI processing of soil samples taken earlier this year in order to locate the best targets for diamond drilling.

The company has acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct this upcoming drill program later in the Summer 2020 exploration season, following the completion of ground surveys.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in five separate gold and palladium projects in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594160/Black-Tusk-Resources-Begins-Preparation-for-IP-Survey-on-the-McKenzie-East-Gold-Project-Val-dOr-Quebec