Mittwoch, 17.06.2020
Spekulation der Woche: Breaking News! Wichtiges Update…
PR Newswire
17.06.2020 | 14:22
ITAB and OMBORI Presents New Platform Together With Strong Partners, That Supports Retailers Seamless Multichannel Ambitions

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombori (partly owned by ITAB) have developed the next generation of Ombori Grid, a digital platform, that together with our development partners Microsoft and Samsung will support retailers in their ambitions to create seamless multichannel experiences.

Customer expectations in retail have been changing rapidly and with the consequences of COVID-19 the pace of change is increasing dramatically. Today's retailer has an immediate need to transform their stores for impending consumer needs, behavioural changes and trends.

The platform for digital experiences in physical spaces, called Ombori Grid, provides ready to use solutions for digital screens and mobile devices in-store. With a re-usable architecture, it can quickly create something completely new. The power and flexibility have proven itself very useful when retailers need to adapt to new regulations and requirements due to COVID-19.

Wednesday 17th of June 2020, a new release of the platform will be announced together with strong partners, making it more accessible and easier to use. It is built on Microsoft cloud computing platform Azure IoT Edge and is also integrated with Tizen, a custom operating system developed by Samsung, which means that a customer easily can control a Samsung device directly from the platform. More information on https://events.ombori.com

This collaboration is a perfect example when knowhow and innovation can help leverage greater value and outcomes for customers and at the same time cater for consumers looking for a better experience, says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of ITAB Group.

In 2019 ITAB acquired a 30% stake in Ombori Apps AB as a strategic investment to expand our portfolio within digital store experiences. The new release of the platform is yet another step in the collaboration to turn consumer brand experience into physical reality.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
ITAB Shop Concept AB
CEO Andréas Elgaard
Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00
Mobile: +46 73 232 16 35
Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING
itab.com, itabgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/itab-and-ombori-presents-new-platform-together-with-strong-partners--that-supports-retailers-seamles,c3136602

© 2020 PR Newswire
