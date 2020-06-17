

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus infection curve is not flattening, but turning in the worse direction in three southern US states which reported their largest daily increases in new cases Tuesday.



Florida reported 2,783 new cases, Texas 2,622 and Arizona 2,392 in the last 24 hours, that are at par with the numbers reported in mid-March in New York, the worst-affected state.



These are the states which eased lockdown restrictions to help boost their economies.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denied claims that the rise in cases was being caused by businesses reopening. At a news conference, the governor attributed it mainly to an increase in testing across the state.



'We're not shutting down. You have to have society function', he told reporters.



Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in at least 20 states, where people, fed up with lockdown, criticize and ignore public health recommendations while officials want to restart the economy.



Overall, after five days' lull, a daily uptick in new coronavirus cases and deaths was recorded in the United States.



With 739 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the country rose to 116,963, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Wednesday. This is almost double the number of COVID-related casualties reported in the previous day.



With 23047 cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2137731.



This is nearly 5000 more than the number of infections reported in the day before.



New York (30909 deaths, 384575 infections), New Jersey (12792 deaths, 167426 infections), Michigan (6034 deaths, 66269 infections), Massachusetts (7664 deaths, 105885 infections), Louisiana (3042 deaths, 47706 infections), Illinois (6398 deaths, 133639 infections), Pennsylvania (6276 deaths, 83978 infections), California (5200 deaths, 158961 infections), Connecticut (4210 deaths, 45349 infections), Texas (2049 deaths, 93569 infections), Georgia (2529 deaths, 59078 infections), Virginia (1570 deaths, 55331 infections), Maryland (2982 deaths, 62409 infections), Florida (2993 deaths, 80109 infections), Indiana (2447 deaths, 40786 infections), Ohio (2599 deaths, 42010 infections), Colorado (1617 deaths, 29427 infections), Minnesota (1344 deaths, 30882 infections), Arizona (1228 deaths, 39185 infections)and Washington (1231 deaths, 26531 infections) are the other badly affected U.S. states.



Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told NPR that he hasn't spoken with President Donald Trump in two weeks regarding the pandemic.



In contrast to public health experts' stand, Trump predicted the United States will develop a vaccine and cure for the deadly disease by the year-end.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

