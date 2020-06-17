EXCHANGE NOTICE, 17 JUNE 2020 SHARES UNITED BANKERS OYJ: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of United Bankers Oyj, the company's A-shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from June 18, 2020 the A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 17, 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: UNIAV ISIN-code: FI4000081427 Orderbook id: 103563 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260