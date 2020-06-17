TalenTeam Awarded 'SAP Recognized Expertise' Partner Status

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalenTeam has been awarded the status of SAP Recognized Expertise in SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding Solutions. By awarding this honour, SAP acknowledges the success of TalenTeam customer projects, recognises high degree of product know-how and strong experience of providing HCM Consulting and Implementation services.

The SAP Recognized Expertise program provides customers with a decision-making criteria and helps identify the best fit providers when looking for an expert implementation partner for a specific SAP SuccessFactors solution. In order to earn the recognition, strict requirements must be met, such as having trained and certified consultants in the focus area, and satisfied clients and successful projects.

TalenTeam's recognised expertise in Recruiting and Onboarding Solutions, along with Learning and Talent Solutions, provides confidence in TalenTeam's specific solution expertise. This award, amongst others, proves that TalenTeam is offering end-to-end transformation services across the entire HR lifecycle. SAP approval highlights successful work with the clients to deliver high quality projects, including technical implementation and subsequent support.

TalenTeam has been a full-service provider for HCM technology since 2011 with a proven track record of high-quality SAP SuccessFactors implementation in all modules and in companies of all sizes and industries. TalenTeam holds 3 SAP Recognized Expertise certifications:

SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding Solutions

SAP SuccessFactors Talent Solutions

SAP SuccessFactors Learning Solutions

'We couldn't have achieved these recognitions without our fantastic team and incredible partnership with our customers', says Sandeep Nahata, Managing Director at TalenTeam.

To learn more about TalenTeam's expertise in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, please contact info@talenteam.com or visit talenteam.com.

About TalenTeam

TalenTeam works closely with firms who operate in highly regulated environments to unlock the power of SuccessFactors, SAP's industry-leading Human Capital Management (HCM) software. Established in 2011, TalenTeam supplies and consults on the HCM technology, adding value through implementation, integration, support and knowledge as well as software licensing. TalenTeam offers unrivalled customer service and a commitment to excellence delivering complex, large-scale projects, both locally and globally, from 500 to 300,000+ users. For more information, or to request a demo visit TalenTeam.com



Contact:

Eisvina Poskute

TalenTeam

Email: info@talenteam.com