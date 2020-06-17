

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein L.P. said that it acquired AnchorPath Financial, LLC earlier during the second quarter of 2020.



AnchorPath is an investment management firm founded in 2009. It has developed a cost-effective strategy that integrates proprietary, pro-active risk control while providing liquidity and transparency.



The AnchorPath team recently joined AllianceBernstein's Multi-Asset Solutions business. AnchorPath's principal, Marshall Greenbaum, also joined AllianceBernstein as part of the acquisition.



