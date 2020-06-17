IONpath appoints Brad Nelson to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Strategy

MENLO PARK, California, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IONpath, Inc. the leader in multiplexed spatial tissue imaging and analysis, today announced the appointment of Brad Nelson to the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Strategy. Mr. Nelson will lead marketing, product management and application functions to meet the increasing demand for translational medicine insights that can only be achieved with Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging (MIBI).

Rapid growth in immuno-oncology and adjacent markets requires approaches that can sensitively detect and quantify the expression of multiple biomarkers while preserving spatial information. IONpath is uniquely capable of addressing these market needs and is positioned for rapid commercial growth both with their MIBIScope instrument and their comprehensive Research Services offering. Mr. Nelson will provide commercial leadership as IONpath meets this increasing demand from pharma, biotech and academic customers.

"Brad brings a unique combination of broad marketing and corporate development experience and a deep technical background," Dr. Harris Fienberg, IONpath CEO said. "Our entire team is excited to have Brad on board to guide our immuno-oncology strategy and expand our offerings into new markets."

Mr. Nelson has over twenty years of experience in leading rapid growth life science and medical device organizations. He has a track record of success at early stage companies bringing new technology and applications to market, driving rapid growth from product inception to broad scale adoption. Most recently he served as Vice President of Marketing at Magnolia Medical Technologies leading the brand and product portfolio development for the company's Steripath technology which experienced rapid adoption and over 70 percent annual revenue growth.

Prior to Magnolia Medical, Mr. Nelson served as Head of Marketing and Director of Corporate Development at Labcyte Inc., leading the development of new global markets and collaborations that delivered sustained revenue growth and the acquisition by Danaher Corporation. Previously he led the marketing organization at Velocity11 Inc., building a highly differentiated brand and robotics product portfolio that led to industry leading growth and the acquisition by Agilent Technologies.

"I am thrilled to join the world class team at IONpath," Nelson said. "IONpath has the rare combination of groundbreaking technology backed by a team of scientists and engineers that can turn data into insights. Working closely with our pharmaceutical, biotech and academic partners we will deliver on the promise of precision medicine for oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious disease markets enabling new discoveries that improve patient care."

About IONpath, Inc. and IONpath Research Services

IONpath, Inc. is revolutionizing tissue imaging to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. The company's MIBIscope System utilizes Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging (MIBI) technology, developed at Stanford University, and represents a transformative step in tissue imaging by simultaneously multiplexing up to 40 markers with specificity down to a single cell. Leading research institutes, biotech and pharmaceutical companies are using the MIBIscope in immuno-oncology, immunology and neuroscience research where high-fidelity multiplexed imaging data is needed. In addition to the MIBIscope System enhanced with MIBItracker, IONpath empowers the research and development initiatives of academic, biotech and pharmaceutical partners through its comprehensive Research Services division.

Visit www.ionpath.com to learn more.

©2020 IONpath, Inc. All rights reserved. IONpath is a registered trademark and MIBI & MIBIscope are trademarks of IONpath, Inc. For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic use.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088947/IONpath_Logo.jpg