Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Viewpoint Creative Launches New Image Campaign For CBS News

Video campaign focuses on shared COVID-19 experience

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Viewpoint Creative, a leading boutique production and branding agency, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has completed a new image campaign for CBS News.

Sifting through hundreds of personal behind-the-scenes images submitted by the news staff, the team at Viewpoint Creative helped tell the story of CBS News reporters and anchors, from emergency rooms to living rooms, delivering critical information when people most needed clarity and understanding.

Dave McCoy, Sr. Vice President of CBS News Marketing, said "The final product was a spot that felt at once compelling and compassionate, while not just showing the people of CBS News were in this together with their viewers, it proved it."

To build on this sense of a shared journey, Viewpoint used a design motif based on angular facets that bring people and moments together. The technique focuses the viewer's eye and re-emphasizes the campaign's message of unity.

David Shilale, Viewpoint General Manager and Executive Producer, states "CBS News has been a great client of ours over the years. Every campaign involves a positive and productive exchange of ideas between our team and theirs, and the result is always the better for it."

CBS News' image campaign, by Viewpoint, can be accessed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/423651262

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service boutique creative and video production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company occupies 12,000 square feet in the Chapel Bridge Complex, which serves as home base to its staff of creative directors, writers, designers, directors, editors, animators and producers, as well as a full array of production assets. Viewpoint Creative is a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

