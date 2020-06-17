Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues its Decade of U.S. Expansion

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today addressed the continued expansion of its ad insertion network system throughout the United States. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for U.S. cable TV markets.

Ad Systems was founded in 1984 as a privately-held business by cable television technology pioneer Bob Hall. Pursuant to his vision and leadership, the Company introduced cost effective ad insertion technology that the cable television advertising industry still benefits from today. Current CEO, J. Michael Heil, was recruited by Mr. Hall to join the Company in 2006. Fourteen years later, despite unprecedented economic disruption experienced by many industries across the country, Adaptive Ad Systems continues to consistently gain new cable tv system customers with subscribers in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 television markets.

CEO J. Michael Heil states: "Bob Hall was a brilliant pioneer in this business and he would be very proud if he were still with us to witness our growth and development over the past decade."

Bob Hall's privately-held business was acquired by the Company in 2005 and continues year over year double digit expansion under the leadership of Mr. Heil.

Mr. Heil continues: "Over the last twelve months, Adaptive has expanded its ad sales footprint in cable tv systems across the US. Our state of the art equipment, paired with our proprietary software, is now deployed in 42 states and 75 DMA's (Designate Marketing Areas). We will continue expanding our national subscriber base through 2020. And, we are not far from our goal of one million cable tv subscribers."

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. The Company targets and serves the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Currently, the Company's technology and business model allows it to dynamically serve over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

310-321-4958

info@aatv.co

www.aatv.co

StockWatchIndex

San Diego, California

442-287-8059

info@stockwatchindex.com

www.stockwatchindex.com

www.swiresearch.com

SOURCE: Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594145/Adaptive-Ad-Systems-Continues-its-Decade-of-US-Expansion