

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent out warning letters to four companies for selling unapproved injectable drugs labeled as homeopathic products. The agency said these drugs can pose serious risks to patient health and violate federal law.



The agency issued the warning letters to Hervert Pharmaceuticals, LLC, MediNatura, Inc., 8046255 Canada, Inc., doing business as Viatrexx, and World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd. Viatrexx was also cited for substandard manufacturing practices for sterile drugs.



The foreign manufacturers of the injectable drugs sold by Hervert , MediNatura and Viatrexx were also placed on import alert 66-41 to stop these drugs from entering the U.S.



Some of these drugs, such as Enercel marketed by World Health Advanced Technologies Ltd. are intended for serious diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis B and C.



'The FDA is particularly concerned about unapproved injectable drug products labeled as homeopathic because they are injected directly into the body, often directly into the bloodstream and bypass some of the body's key natural defenses against toxins, toxic ingredients and dangerous organisms that can cause serious and life-threatening harm,' the agency said in a statement.



Many of the drugs were labeled to contain potentially toxic ingredients such as nux vomica, belladonna (deadly nightshade), mercurius solubilis (mercury), and plumbum aceticum (lead).



The agency is also concerned that these potentially toxic ingredients present additional risks of serious harm when delivered directly into the body, including directly into the bloodstream.



The FDA confirmed that no drug products labeled as homeopathic have been approved by it for any use.



These drugs are often marketed as natural, safe and effective alternatives to approved prescription and nonprescription products and are widely available in the marketplace, the FDA stated.



