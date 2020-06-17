Infrastructure as a Service Market to Reach $201.83 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 23.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand for low cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility and increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Component Type (Storage, Network, Compute, and Others), Deployment Model (Private, Public, and Hybrid), User Type(Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Education, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global infrastructure as a service industry was estimated at $38.94 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $201.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for low cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility, and increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. On the other hand, security concerns over private cloud deployment impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2298

COVID-19 scenario-

In the wake of this pandemic, companies have taken recourse to 'work from home' drive for the employees, and this new drift has highlighted the benefits of using Infrastructure as a Service technology.

Along with offering core underlying infrastructure on rent to corporate networks, the key players in the industry are also offering deep discounts to their clients.

With the IaaS companies providing customers with the option of renting remote computing power, there's been a steep hike in the usage of cloud, and this will allow the technology to grow during this time.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2298?reqfor=covid

The compute segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on component type, the compute segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Surge in demand for consistent performance, on-demand Application Programming Interface (API), and security for physically isolated networks are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The network segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.7% throughout the forecast period.

The hybrid segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in information from big data, Internet of Things (IoT), social media, business applications, financial services among many other sectors have generated the need for large data storage, which is catered using hybrid deployment in a cost competitive environment. This factor has propelled the segment growth.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2298

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. North America is a dominant market for Infrastructure as a Service and has major players offering advanced solutions, great awareness about advantages of cloud services and high ICT expenditure across various sectors. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.5% till 2027. The telecom companies in Asia-Pacific are taking the approach of partnering with different cloud service providers to offer a single cloud offer that comprehend public and private storage and compute alongside connectivity either through IP-VPN or dedicated lines which is boosting the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Dell EMC

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Redcentricplc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Risk Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Telecom Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

Customer Journey Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Related Blogs:

COVID-19 Pandemic: Time to Adopt Cloud Services to Boost Revenue

How Global Software and Services Industry is Dealing with COVID-19 Outbreak

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg