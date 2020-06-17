One of the world's leading analytics solutions providerQuantzig, announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the role of dynamic demand forecasting in the pharmaceutical industry.

Why Choose Quantzig's Dynamic Demand Forecasting Solutions?

In today's complex business scenario, pharma companies are increasingly facing several stress factors that are, in most cases, intensifying with the constantly evolving regulatory requirements and customer expectations. Quantzig's dynamic demand forecasting solutions can help you gauge the demand surge due to seasonal trends in drugs and equipment sales and incorporate the changes on a weekly basis to provide near-real-time forecasts. What sets us apart amid the intense competition is that our dynamic demand forecasting solution framework is designed to run on ensemble techniques that leverage multiple machine learning and NLP to identify the trends and provide you with the latest updates in a very short span of time.

According to Quantzig's demand forecasting analytics experts, "To ensure alignment between the primary and secondary sales forecasts, collaboration between demand planners, commercial and marketing teams, as well as distributors will be critical in the post-COVID19 era."

How Dynamic Demand Forecasting Can Help Pharma Companies

Dynamic demand forecasting enables pharma companies to set goals based on future predictions

Demand in the pharma industry is driven by a combination of push and pull driven demand, changing regulatory requirements, and competitive pricing pressures. Unlike the other industries, point-of-sale data is not easily accessible in pharma resulting in issues around demand visibility and data management. However, businesses that have leveraged dynamic demand forecasting approaches have been able to achieve their set goals based on future predictions and market trends.

Demand prediction and rapid response can increase market share

Working with leading pharma companies, we've witnessed that most challenges revolve around accurate demand forecasting. Leveraging accurate demand forecasting techniques in such a scenario has helped pharma companies to readjust their inventory plans and ensure its aligned to the actual demand resulting in maximized product sales and market share.

Leveraging dynamic demand forecasting insights can help drive pharma success

It's no surprise that pharma leaders are leveraging demand forecasting techniques to gain real-time insights into factors impact demand. Insights such as these can help drive rapid responses to demand surges and enable businesses to make necessary adjustments to the production plans.

We, at Quantzig, understand the significant opportunities that companies can unveil by predictive demand and market trends impacting growth in the post-crisis era. And to help companies excel in the competitive landscape, our team of supply chain analytics experts have listed how pharma companies can benefit from dynamic demand forecasting while shedding light on its role in driving product success.

