Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size to Reach USD 1930 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPA is a business process automation software that provides tools to help configure customized software robots and automate any process. RPA enables you to take control of operational challenges and increases the speed, agility, and scale of your business process.

In 2018, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was 477 Million USD, and it is expected to reach 1930 Million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018, and forecast data 2019-2025. The report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Robotic Process Automation industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE RPA MARKET SIZE

RPA systems can be tailored and structured for implementation based on current requirements and regulations. The RPA technology will thus allow businesses to streamline various standardized processes. This feature is expected to increase the RPA market size during the forecast period.

Digital Transformation Efforts are expected to increase the growth of RPA market size during the forecast period. While RPA software is used across all industries, the biggest adopters are insurers, banks, telecommunications companies. With this technology, companies will speed up their digital transformation efforts and unlock the value of past investments in technology.

Improved employee and customer satisfaction, accelerated productivity gains, and improved compliance are some of the significant benefits of RPA implementation. These advantages offered are expected to increase the RPA market size.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing in robotic process automation has greatly increased with advances in technology. AI and RPA technologies can process huge amounts of data and enhance decision making in organizations when implemented jointly. In order to improve business processes and achieve organization goals, cognitive computing, which includes adaptive learning, speech recognition, and design detection algorithms, are incorporated into the RPA. This implementation of RPA with AI and cognitive computing is expected to fuel the market growth

Major factors that foster the growth of RPA market size are increased corporate outsourcing, investment in IT infrastructure, and the adoption of new technologies in China and India.

RPA MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of its strong technological growth, North America holds the largest RPA market share. Furthermore, the growing adoption of RPA by MSME is expected to increase the market size.

Countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy, because of the strong manufacturing and automotive sectors, are the biggest contributors to the growth of the RPA market.

Asia Pacific's growing consumer electronic products are forcing manufacturers in the production process to adopt RPA as a means to reduce cost and utilize the workforce efficiently. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

RPA Market by Regions

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Turkey etc)

( , UK, , , and etc) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Indonesia , Thailand , Philippines , Malaysia and Vietnam )

( , , Korea, , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil etc)

( etc) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt and GCC Countries)

RPA MARKET SEGMENTATION

RPA Market by Product Type

Automated Solution

Decision Support And Management Solution

Interaction Solution

RPA Market by End Users/Applications

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Travel

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

RPA Market Companies:

Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

Blue Prism (U.K.)

Celaton Ltd (U.K.)

Ipsoft (U.S.)

Nice Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) Pegasystems (U.S.)

Redwood Software (U.S.)

Uipath ( Romania )

) Verint (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Others.

