Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Breaking News! Wichtiges Update…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2020 | 16:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantron AG Implements Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

The Energon is the first in Quantron's upcoming fuel cell product range. Production is scheduled to start in mid-2022.

AUGSBURG, Germany, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Quantron AG active in the field of hydrogen since its foundation

Quantron AG has been working on hydrogen propulsion for commercial vehicles since its foundation and now, with the new Energon, offers a 44-tonne truck with fuel cell for freight transport that can be fully integrated into logistics processes. It has a range of about 700 km. The 130 kW fuel cell used, supported by a 110 kWh LFP battery, powers the 340 kW engine, which is equipped with a 2-speed transmission.

Quantron AG - Energon Hydrogen Heavy-Duty

Quantron AG is working hard on other vehicles in order to be able to offer a wide range of fuel cell solutions for companies and local authorities in the near future.

Advantages of the fuel cell

A hydrogen vehicle is an electric vehicle that obtains its energy from a chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen in the so-called fuel cell. The electricity generated in this process is either consumed directly in the engine or buffered in the on-board battery. Due to the high system efficiency of the fuel cell, hydrogen trucks have identical performance characteristics to normal diesel trucks. But there is one decisive advantage: the local freedom from emissions of CO2, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. This is because the electrochemical reaction in the fuel cell produces only water vapor, which is then released into the environment when the truck is driven. Added to this are the general advantages of an e-vehicle. Because hydrogen trucks also enjoy tax and toll exemptions as well as lower maintenance and operating costs than trucks with conventional diesel engines.

Pre-orders with a price advantage of 10,000 € are possible atwww.quantron.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192371/Quantron_AG_Energon_Hydrogen_Heavy_Duty.jpg

Contact:
Serhat Yilmaz
s.yilmaz@quantron.net
+49-(0)821-24-99-790

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.