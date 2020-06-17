CoinShares Launches Komainu Venture under CEO's Leadership

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CoinShares Group (CoinShares) today announced the launch of Komainu, a digital asset custody business for institutional investors, under the leadership of CoinShares' CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti. The joint venture between CoinShares' parent company, Nomura, and Ledger will expand and strengthen CoinShares' operations across asset management, advisory, and capital markets.

After an extensive review of the custody products on the market, CoinShares determined there were no existing products built to meet its security standards or the needs of its business - enter Komainu. To develop an institutional-grade custody business, CoinShares found partners in Ledger, the most trusted hardware wallet company, and Nomura, one of the world's largest and most trusted banks. Together the team built Komainu, the first hybrid institutional-grade custody platform that could seamlessly integrate with legacy financial technology.

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, commented on the news, "As pioneers in this space we find ourselves playing a role in creating the critical infrastructure needed to bring digital asset investing to the forefront of the financial industry. It was critical to collaborate with Ledger, creator of the most widely used wallets in the industry, and Nomura, a leading investment bank, to ensure that Komainu provides best in class financial services with the enterprise-level security needed to promote institutional acceptance of the digital asset class."

In the short span of just a few months, the digital asset industry has rapidly evolved, with cryptocurrency firms building vertically integrated solutions for the digital asset market, which merge various aspects of the trade lifecycle into one platform. CoinShares led this evolution within their own ecosystem, creating a unified screen for its trading team to facilitate connecting to trade execution across venues from the beginning. CoinShares created these capabilities internally out of necessity, but with more institutional investors entering the space, CoinShares now offers this electronic connectivity to the broader market, and several fintech and trading firms are following suit to provide a similar offering. Komainu elevates CoinShares' current market footprint by bringing together banking, asset management, and cyber-security expertise.

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian offering safe keeping for institutional client's digital assets. Created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset investment house, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger, Komainu is solving the problem of decentralized and secure digital asset custody by providing a single application-based solution to institutions, allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Komainu merges best in class financial services with the highest security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

For more information, please visit: https://www.komainu.com/

About the CoinShares Group

At CoinShares, our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for our clients. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system, and that investors should be able to participate in this transformation. We achieve this mission by providing institutional-grade investments products and services for digital asset investors. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing and manages hundreds of millions in assets on behalf of a global investor base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Media Contact

Megan Carey

646 859 5953

mcarey@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE CoinShares Group