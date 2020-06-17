Bambuser Enters a Pilot Agreement with World-leading Social Selling Beauty Company for Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has entered into a pilot agreement with a world-leading social selling beauty company. The agreement runs for six months and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs, where the majority of the contract value is judged to be attributed to the variable part.

Bambuser AB has signed an agreement with a new customer regarding a pilot solution of Live Video Shopping with one of the world's largest and most established social selling beauty players. The customer in question offers a wide portfolio of beauty products that are marketed in more than 60 countries through independent beauty consultants and generating annual sales of around €1.3 billion for FY19.

The pilot agreement runs for six months and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on usage and is driven by a combination of a number of different parameters. Among the parameters are the number of users, ie the number of activated beauty consultants, the number of viewers and view length, broadcasts and broadcast length, transmitted data volume, stored data volume for previously performed broadcasts and any additional services. The majority of the contract value is judged to be attributed to the variable revenues. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the total contract value.

- We are seeing continued strong growth in the beauty segment and are excited to further explore the potential of Live Video Shopping by adding yet another market leader to our growing customer portfolio, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.



This disclosure contains information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 17 June 2020.

About Bambuser

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46-8-400-160-02 | maryam@bambuser.com

or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46-8-463-83-00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-a-pilot-agreement-with-world-leading-social-selling-beauty-company-for-live-video-sh,c3136493

The following files are available for download: