LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / The past decade has been a golden age for digital advertising, its prospects getting increasingly brighter amid the e-commerce explosion, the rise of video streaming platforms, and the social media boom. However, the most crucial contributor to the robust growth of the digital ads market has undoubtedly been the accelerating shift to mobile devices, which prompted marketers to embrace strategies that prioritize this channel. "Mobile has become the primary focus of brand campaigns, and analysts have been consistently upbeat about the outlook for this market segment. Unfortunately, the current pandemic has forced a sharp downward revision of financial projections across all industries as many companies struggle to stay afloat and take drastic measures to weather the coming recession," comments Daniel Yomtobian, a prominent entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space. "While total advertising expenditure in 2020 is estimated to shrink by roughly $20 billion to $691.7 billion, there are indications that the mobile segment will fare better and recover faster than the rest."

Lockdowns and social distancing measures have led to an even greater reliance on mobile devices and further boosted digital content consumption, which has allowed the mobile advertising segment to avoid excessive disturbance, Daniel Yomtobian notes. According to an analysis by PubMatic, the pandemic "has shifted consumer behavior towards mobile," pushing its share of global ad spending to 51% in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, it fell by 15% versus a 25% drop for desktop ad spending. "While recent surges in viewership will likely recede through the summer and as stay-at-home orders ease, the preference for mobile will remain, which will drive advertisers to mobile over the long term," commented PubMatic senior executive Paulina Klimenko.

Influential analytics group eMarketer has been keeping a close watch on the advertising market, adjusting its forecasts periodically to reflect the impact of the pandemic. Its most recent revision features a projected drop of minimum 6% in US mobile ad spending during the second quarter of 2020 although the company sees a 10% year-on-year decline as more likely, and its expectations for the rest of the year are also significantly tempered. "Even so, the relative share of different platforms and formats will likely not dramatically change from our March 6 forecast […] Prior to the coronavirus, we expected US mobile ad spend to grow 20.7% to $105.34 billion in 2020, which would mean that mobile ad spend would account for more than two thirds (68.1%) of digital ad spend. We now believe any growth this year in mobile ad spend will be small, if it happens at all." Despite the subdued mood at present, the majority of marketing professionals do not foresee severe disruption to their brand and content strategies, Daniel Yomtobian points out, citing the results of a survey conducted by Bynder. According to it, 57% of respondents are bracing for a lasting impact, but they do not expect it to be a transformative one.

Starting out as a web designer, Daniel Yomtobian quickly realized that his true passion is online advertising. Considered a pioneer and innovator in this space, he has led several business ventures to success, of particular note being Advertise.com - a PPC network dedicated to helping advertisers and publishers maximize their ROI and monetize their solutions. In 2014, C-Suite Quarterly described him as a "…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow." Among his other accolades is the SFV Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 Award. Daniel Yomtobian holds a business marketing degree from California State University-Northridge.

Daniel Yomtobian: https://www.daniel-yomtobian.com/

Daniel Yomtobian Examines the Outlook for the Digital Advertising Market:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daniel-yomtobian-examines-outlook-digital-222000595.html

Daniel Yomtobian Reviews the State of the Programmatic Advertising Market: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daniel-yomtobian-reviews-state-programmatic-013000859.html

Contact Information:

Advertise.com

Daniel Yomtobian

info@advertise.com

15303 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

+1-800-710-7009

https://www.advertise.com

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594211/Daniel-Yomtobian-Comments-on-Projections-for-Mobile-Advertising-Spend