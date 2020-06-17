Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Workforce analytics helps an investment banking firm to save $50,00,000 in a financial year by retaining the best talents

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005604/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of workforce analytics in improving employee retention rates

Reducing hiring cost with workforce planning process

Quantzig is a leading advanced analytics solutions provider that helps HR leaders to transform their workforce management strategies. Request a FREE proposal to know more about our workforce analytics capabilities.

According to Quantzig's workforce analytics experts, "Our workforce analytics solutions are backed by advanced analytics tools that facilitate automation and verification of workforce data."

The client is a global wealth management advisory and an investment banking firm based out of Europe and headquartered in Berlin. The client was facing a two-fold increase in their employee churn rate and a sharp decline in profits. This investment banking firm collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in workforce analytics to implement a workforce planning model that would help in mitigating the effects of existing challenges.

Through our advanced workforce analytics solutions, we help organizations to gain complete visibility on the employee life-cycle. Speak to our analytics experts to find out more about our workforce analytics capabilities!

Workforce Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Saved $50,00,000 in the financial year by retaining the best talents

2: Witnessed a 15% increase in employee retention rates

If your business is struggling to close the loop, it is important to shift the organizational mindset around workforce analytics and employee data management and make the workforce planning process a part of your core business function. Book a FREE Demo to learn more.

Despite several benefits, organizations still assume that workforce analytics deals only with gathering data on employee efficiency. However the truth is different from this mere assumption. Workforce analytics solutions mainly aim at providing insights into every process by analyzing data and then using it to make relevant decisions about improving workforce management strategy.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005604/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us