Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Breaking News! Wichtiges Update…
PR Newswire
17.06.2020 | 18:04
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 17

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 17 June 2020 it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 228p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 26,025,586.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 26,025,586 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 214,406,764, each with one voting right.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
17 June 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
