The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (www.imis.ma) released on Wednesday, June 17, a strategic analysis on climate and energy policies in a post-Covid-19 Morocco. The analysis is developed by Ghalia Mokhtari, lawyer at the Casablanca Bar Association, and an activist specialized in financing energy projects and climate issues. It outlines strategic sectors to be developed and the measures needed to ensure transition to a decarbonized Moroccan economy.

The author explains that the Kingdom will have to overcome a key challenge, which lies in establishing post-pandemic recovery plans; notably stimulating economic growth to avoid creating an environment of social stress, taking long term objectives into account without sacrificing climate transition.

Faced with ecological urgency, which is becoming even more pressing due to the emergence of new threats such as pandemics, governments will have to put forth a set of measures to combat climate change and optimize economic growth. This significant challenge can only be overcome by stimulating key and future sectors. In its report, the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, indicated that adopting ambitious climate measures may generate profits of USD $26 billion by 2030, creating 65 million new jobs, with low carbon emissions.

The author also recommends the introduction of incentives to attract investments, which will contribute to priority sectors, such as construction, agriculture, transport, green infrastructure or education and training.

Concluding, the expert submits a solution, which combines taxation, incentives and financing. "Morocco will need to enforce greener taxation, by introducing strict carbon taxes and reducing fossil fuel subsidies," she said.

By implementing a smart energy policy, Morocco could very well position itself as a "Regional Energy Hub" and play a vital role in ensuring energy security across Europe and all of North Africa.

About IMIS

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (IMIS) is a Think-Tank dedicated to the study of the strategic issues of Morocco. The Institute publishes reference works on the country, including "A Moroccan Path: 1999-2019 Journey of a Kingdom in Transformation", "Strategic Morocco", or "A Moroccan Ambition".

Download the Analysis: https://imis.ma/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/IMIS-ANALYSE-STRATEGIQUE-Ghalia-Mokhtari-1.pdf

