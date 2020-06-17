The disposable gloves market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 780.35 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

The market is driven by the growing incidences of contagious and infectious diseases. In addition, the increasing adoption of disposable healthcare supplies is anticipated to boost the growth of the disposable gloves market in Europe.

Infectious diseases such as influenza, common flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and tuberculosis cause thousands of deaths every year in Europe. In addition, the growing aging population has necessitated the establishment of a reliable healthcare system, which has led to an increase in investments in medical infrastructure in Europe. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China has severely impacted a majority of the population across countries. The growing prevalence of such diseases has created a demand for necessary treatment to patients. Healthcare professionals associated with the collection of specimens require proper protection to prevent themselves from getting infected. Disposable gloves form a crucial part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by healthcare professionals. Therefore, the growing prevalence of contagious diseases will fuel the growth of the disposable gloves market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Five Disposable Gloves Companies in Europe:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers disposable gloves under the brands, MICROFLEX and TouchNTuff.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers disposable gloves under the brand, Manuplast.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers disposable surgical gloves, exam gloves, and cleanroom gloves.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. operates its business through segments such as Disposable medical products and Durable medical equipment. The company offers disposable sterile latex gloves and sterile nitrile surgical gloves.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company offers disposable gloves under the brands, KLEENGUARD and KIMTECH SCIENCE.

Disposable Gloves Market in Europe Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Synthetic

Natural rubber

Disposable Gloves Market in Europe Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

