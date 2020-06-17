Stonyrock Partners LP ("Stonyrock") today announced the appointment of Samuel C. Riter as Head of Strategy. In this new role, Mr. Riter will be responsible for helping lead Stonyrock's Strategic Development platform and working with partner firms on a range of strategic initiatives. He joins from Centerbridge Partners a private investment firm with expertise across private equity, credit-related strategies and real estate where he was a Partner and Co-Head of Investor Relations.

Stonyrock is a private investment firm that acquires minority economic interests in leading middle-market alternative managers. In addition to providing long-term capital, Stonyrock leverages its affiliate development platform and its strategic partnerships, including with Leucadia Asset Management, to help support partner firms' business priorities. Stonyrock closed on its first investment, Oak Hill Capital Partners, a $6 billion private equity firm, in October 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam to Stonyrock. His extensive track record of helping build and expand multiple leading alternative firms, coupled with his long-standing and trusted relationships across the institutional investor community, make him the ideal partner to lead our Strategic Development platform," Said Stonyrock Co-Founders Craig Schortzmann and Sean Gallary. "This hire, coupled with our strong existing team, represents the next stage of our growth and commitment to our partner firms. This solidifies Stonyrock as the partner-of-choice for leading middle-market alternative firms seeking strategic growth capital."

Mr. Riter added, "I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with amazing people at world class organizations over the past two decades. I am excited about the opportunity to continue that tradition with Craig, Sean, the broader Stonyrock team, and our Limited Partners. I truly believe that this team can add real value by partnering with exceptional GPs at a crucial stage in their development."

Mr. Riter has over 20 years of experience in finance and asset management. While at Centerbridge, Mr. Riter helped lead a top-tier institutional team with proven capital raising success across asset classes. Prior to Centerbridge, Mr. Riter was Head of Business Development at Castlelake, LP (f.k.a., TPG Credit Management), and before that, was a Managing Director at BlackRock, Inc. At BlackRock, he was the Co-Head of the Alternatives team, a member of the Account Management Executive Committee and the Alternatives Operating Committee, and helped manage the integration of acquisitions including the Quellos Group, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and State Street Research. Mr. Riter is a Board Member of Hope and Heroes at Columbia University Medical Center. He received a BA from Trinity College.

About Stonyrock Partners LP

Stonyrock is a specialized private investment firm that seeks to partner with leading alternative asset management firms via strategic partnerships and assist them in building long-term franchises. Stonyrock seeks to acquire minority economic interests in firms that manage strategies across a broad array of alternative asset classes including, but not limited to, private equity, credit, real estate, venture, and infrastructure.

