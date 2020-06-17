Johnson Matthey awarded 3000 mtpd methanol technology contract for Russia Amur Oblast facility

LONDON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, is pleased to announce that its combined reforming methanol technology has been selected by JSC Technoleasing for the new Amur Oblast facility, located in Skovorodino, Russia. JM will provide a license for the 3,000 mtpd plant and will include their new Advanced Series Loop technology, which utilises an innovative synthesis loop arrangement together with existing reactor technology to achieve a significant improvement in natural gas efficiency. The contract also includes the associated engineering, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply.



Pending a final investment decision (FID) by Technoleasing, this will be the first JM licenced methanol plant in Russia using the combined reforming and Advanced Series Loop technology. It represents JM's commitment to providing its world class expertise and sustainable technologies to Russia's growing petrochemical industry.

Johnson Matthey's leading methanol technology has been licensed for more than 45 years with over 90 plant licenses granted in that time. Its world scale syngas generation technology options include steam methane reforming, combined reforming, autothermal reforming (ATR) and gas heated reforming that allow bespoke designs unique to each customer's project requirements.

"Johnson Matthey's combined reforming methanol technology turned out to be the best available technology for the Skovorodino plant. We are very much focused on ecological issue as well as plant's efficiency in consumption of natural resources. We are looking forward for cooperation with JM in building the plant and introducing this technology in Russia," said Vadim Medvedev, Technoleasing General Director.

"We are delighted that Technoleasing has entrusted JM as their strategic partner and are proud to be a part of this ground-breaking project," said John Gordon, Managing Director at JM. "This win demonstrates our unique ability to bring tailored solutions to our customers through our innovative methanol plant flowsheets, in-depth know-how and catalyst technologies. Our new Advanced Series Loop technology will provide energy efficiency and significant economic benefits in gas consumption per ton of methanol over conventional loops for the Amur facility for many years to come."

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 14,500 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com.

