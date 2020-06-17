Addcounsel: Orchestrate Health, A Progressive Mental and Behavioral Healthcare in the Comfort of Your Home

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Addcounsel CEO Paul Flynn announces new service, Orchestrate Health, to treat clients with complex mental health needs from the comfort of their home.

He designed this at-home mental healthcare alternative for people who need mental healthcare but do not need or want to go into psychiatric units. The goal of this home treatment option is to enable clients to live their lives in the least restrictive way possible, allowing them the best quality of life despite the mental health difficulties they face. Orchestrate Health offers an alternative to the mainstream and is also able to act as the continuum of care for people who may have been through treatment, and although no longer in need of complex inpatient care, require a level of support at home or for patients who would prefer to be treated at home.

Orchestrate Health provides anonymous, private mental health services and care across the UK and internationally in the comfort of the client's home. Orchestrate Health eliminates the need for clients to travel for appointments, encourages feelings of safety and comfort in treatment while maintaining complete discretion. This increases the chances of successful and total mental health recovery. Paul Flynn explains that Orchestrate Health "provides live-in mental health specialists, home assessments, and daily visits from treatment professionals to ensure patients are given the best chance of long-term recovery."

Treatment at Orchestrate Health is private and exclusive and is carried out by a team of leading professionals in the field of mental and behavioral healthcare, ensuring its clients the highest standard of care available. The services offered at Orchestrate Health are exclusive mental and behavioral healthcare treatment from the privacy of the client's home and round the clock rapid response home mental healthcare.

"We are a private and distinct mental healthcare service, working with top mental healthcare professionals, able to treat clients from the secure comfort of their own homes. We provide expert care for a wide number of disorders, enabling clients to choose the quality of life over an inpatient treatment." Treatment is available for an extensive number of disorders not excluding stress, adult ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, burnout, depression, eating disorders, and OCD.

The treatment services and programs are delivered with the highest levels of clinical standards and uniquely tailored to suit individual needs. One of the greatest benefits Orchestrate Health offers is the development of a strong therapeutic relationship with each client.

A client, while maintaining anonymity, reviewed "The staff were professional, friendly, and were there 24/7 to help me out with any problems that I had. All of my needs were dealt with promptly and the environment was tailored to my needs and character. No small detail was overlooked. I continued to receive care, encouragement, and coaching, even after my time with them had come to an end. I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone who needs them."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Following the establishment of Addcounsel and Behavioural Wealth, the luxury residential rehabilitation facilities located in London, the CEO Paul Flynn founded Orchestrate Health, a private and exclusive alternative to mainstream mental and behavioral health care treatment. More details about Addcounsel can be found on the company's website at addcounsel.com.



NAME: Paul Flynn

COMPANY NAME: Addcounsel Ltd

PHONE NUMBER: +44 (0)203 709 3968

WEBSITE: https://addcounsel.com/

ADDRESS: LG, 28 Grosvenor Street Mayfair London W1K 4QR United Kingdom

EMAIL ADDRESS: enquiries@addcounsel.com



SOURCE: Addcounsel Ltd

