Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2020 | 00:44
Culmina Ventures Corp.: Culmina Ventures Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Culmina Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Culmina"), announces that Scott Ackerman has been appointed as President and CFO of the Company, replacing Doug McFaul who has resigned as President, CFO and a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. McFaul for his service to the Company.

For more information please contact the Company at 778-331-8505 or email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Culmina Ventures Corp.

Scott Ackerman
Director

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Culmina Ventures Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594282/Culmina-Ventures-Announces-Resignation-of-Director

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
