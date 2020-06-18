

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and on concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing and the U.S. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 128.13 points or 0.57 percent to 22,327.63, after touching a low of 22,300.90 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising more than 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by more than 1 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are declining almost 1 percent each. Sony is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is adding 0.3 percent and Advantest is rising 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent and Honda Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent after crude oil prices declined more than 1 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Furukawa Electric is rising more than 2 percent, while Nissan Chemical, Meiji Holdings and Olympus Corp. are higher by almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, NTN Corp. is losing 5 percent, while Nippon Sheet Glass, JFE Holdings, Mitsui E&S Holdings and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are all lower by almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in choppy trading on Wednesday as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks. Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states. In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.



The Dow slid 170.37 points or 0.7 percent to 26,119.61 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.4 percent to 3,113.49, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 14.66 points or 0.2 percent to 9,910.53.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. WTI crude for July delivery fell $0.42 or about 1.1 percent to $37.96 a barrel.



