

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google is aiming to improve black representation at senior levels and has set a goal to improve leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent by 2025.



The move comes amid U.S. protests over police killings of black Americans.



'Listening to the personal accounts of members of our Black Leadership Advisory Group and our Black+ Googlers has only reinforced for me the reality our black communities face,' Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet, said in a letter to employees.



The search giant also said it will post senior leadership roles externally as well as internally, and increase its investments in places such as Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, and London.



Google will also establish anti-racism programs for all employees.



In addition, Google announced a $175 million economic opportunity package to support Black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers.



The financial package is in addition to YouTube's $100 million fund to amplify Black creators and artists.



