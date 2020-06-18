NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Cassiopea announces completion of the rights offering - gross proceeds of EUR 23.25m

Lainate, Italy - 18 June2020 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announces the results of its rights offering.

750,000 new registered shares, corresponding to 7.5% of Cassiopea's share capital before the rights offering, were offered to existing shareholders at an offer price of EUR 31 per share. The exercise of 40 subscription rights entitled the holder to subscribe for 3 new registered shares against the subscription price of EUR 31.00 per share. Moreover, shareholders were entitled to subscribe for offered shares for which other shareholders had not exercised their rights.

Up to the end of the subscription period on 17 June 2020, 100% of the subscription rights were exercised and hence 750,000 new registered shares were subscribed for.

238,674 shares (31.8% of the offering) were subscribed for by existing shareholders, excluding Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.; these shares are being listed and commence trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of today.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. has fully exercised it rights and subscribed for 338,172 shares (45.1% of the offering). These shares are expected to be listed on 19 June 2020.

The remaining 173,154 shares have been subscribed for by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. and other shareholders in the process of the subscription of shares for which other shareholders have not exercised their rights. These shares are expected to be listed and commence trading on 23 June 2020.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. will pay for the subscription price partly by way of off-setting the outstanding debt amount plus fees and accrued interest under Cassiopea's credit facility.

Following the capital increase, the nominal value of the issued share capital of Cassiopea amounts to EUR 10,750,000, divided into 10,750,000 registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 1 each.

Next events:

Half Year Report 2020 29 July 2020 Investora 23-24 September 2020, Zurich Jefferies Global Health Care Conference 17-19 November 2020, London Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference 18-20 November 2020, Zurich

For further information:

Dr. Chris Tanner, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Tel: +39 02 868 91 124

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. Cassiopea plans to determine the most efficient way to effectively commercialize the products in the U.S. after the planned approval of Clascoterone Cream 1% and to partner the products for countries outside of the US. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

About Clascoterone

Clascoterone, a new chemical entity, is a proposed first in class topical androgen receptor inhibitor under FDA review for the treatment of acne (in a 1% cream) and in late stage development for androgenetic alopecia (in a higher strength solution). Laboratory studies suggest Clascoterone competes with androgens, specifically DHT, for binding to the androgen receptors within the sebaceous gland and hair follicles. When applied directly to the skin surface, Clascoterone appears to target only local androgen receptors within the skin. Because of Clascoterone's likely local effect at the site of application, the risk of off-target, or systemic side effects, is minimized.

