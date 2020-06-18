Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests two properties in Västerås for SEK 116 million

Klövern divests two properties, Manfred 6 and Ringborren 13, in Västerås to Imperia Fastigheter AB for a total underlying property value of SEK 116 million.

The property Manfred 6 is centrally located in Västerås. The property Ringborren 13 is a site leasehold situated in the area Hälla, east of Västerås city center.

The total rental value amounts to SEK 7 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 96 per cent. The total lettable area is 5,902 sq.m. and consists of a mix of premises for offices, warehouses, health care and housing.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 1 July 2020.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment