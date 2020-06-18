Polygiene Bags Shinsung - Leading Manufacturer of Branded Handbags - for ViralOff Treatments

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsung makes bags and bag linings for leading global brands such as Marc Jacobs, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Gucci, Marimekko and many more. Teaming up with Polygiene, they will now make bags with ViralOff treatment for viral reduction on the materials. The initial order is worth at least 3.6 MSEK over the next 24 months.

Branded bags are highly valued possessions that are held and touched continuously, while at the same time being something you cannot simply wash. With the ViralOff treatment, it will inhibit viruses and bacteria on the materials. Also, with less need to wash, less microbial damage over time, as well as general freshness, treated bags will last longer. An expensive branded handbag could change hands in the vintage market many times before being discarded.

"Once again, we break new frontiers in fashion", says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene. "Fashion is rapidly moving toward pandemic sustainability - taking the steps we have to take for the future. It is great to see Shinsung, with so many excellent brands on their client list, spearhead this in handbags."

About Shinsung

Since 1997, Shinsung J&T has been the top leading manufacturer of jacquard and textiles for handbags & accessories. Our organization is committed to excellence in quality, reliability, and best service to our clients. Shinsung provides a wide range of products from custom jacquard, graphic transfer prints, and Eco-friendly/sustainable lifestyle materials. The team consists of raw material specialists who have been working in Shinsung textile mill for decades. Through an intimate understanding of the customers' needs, our specialists are capable to provide reliable sources, raw material collections and custom trial developments. We are here to be your partner offering the best products and customer service.

For more information: https://www.shinsungjnt.com

ViralOff is not intended to prevent disease, it is used for the protection of the treated product.

