Haier's Five Global Brands to Share the Same Stage at 127th Canton Fair Bringing the Latest Smart Home Solutions to Global Customers

QINGDAO, China, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder, Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), announced that its five major brands, Haier, GE Appliances (US), Candy (Italy), AQUA (Japan) and Fisher & Paykel (Australia/New Zealand), will present at the 127th virtual Canton Fair to showcase the next-generation smart home solutions integrated with IoT. From Haier's factories to the showrooms based around the world, Haier will leverage the digital platform to introduce the upgrades for the products designed to achieve a full-scenario smart ecosystem.

The 127th Canton Fair will take on a whole new online format packed with remote solutions for product promotion, matchmaking and business negotiations. Haier is also accelerating the digital transformation to move its smart experience space to its online platform with the launch of Haier Smart Home App in 2019.

Together with Haier's global ecosystem partners, customers and users, Haier is set to invite the audience to witness the smart home solutions with the extensive functionality designed to create an all-around and interconnected ecosystem to fulfill the users' needs including cooking, living, clothing and entertainment.

"Haier has been working on digital services for years. The virtual Canton fair is the perfect opportunity to not only present our smart home solutions but also connect with customers," said Qingfu Zhang, VP of Haier Overseas Electric Appliances Corp., "With our online platform and professional broadcast team, Haier aims to transport viewers into the vision of future where the IoT powers the entire smart home ecosystem."

The second highlight of the exhibition is that Haier's five global brands, namely Haier, GE Appliances (US), Candy (Italy), AQUA (Japan), Fisher & Paykel (Australia/New Zealand), will share the same stage to bring the product portfolio tailored to the needs of users in different countries and regions.

For years, Haier, alongside its sub-brands, has gained a strong foothold in the global markets owing to its strong innovation and R&D capacity. Haier has also demonstrated strong resilience in the global markets despite the economic headwinds brought by the pandemic. In Q1 2020, Haier has maintained a leading position in its overseas market by achieving the 31% increase in sales.

"With our smart home solutions and localized services, we are committed to our vision of delivering green and healthy living for households around the world. From R&D and design to manufacturing and post-sale services, Haier has adopted the customer-centered approach to bring more values to our customers," said Zhang.

About Haier

Founded on April 1989, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (former Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Shanghai: 600690) is the world's leading home appliance maker.The Company boasts seven world-class brands including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances-US, Fisher & Paykel-New Zealand, AQUA-Japan, and Candy-Italy.

According to Euromonitor International's 2020 Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings, Haier's retail sales volume of large household appliances ranked the first in the world for 11 consecutive years. Haier Smart Home is also a Fortune Global 500 company.

Haier Smart Home focuses on the continuous improvements of the best user experience so as to provide consumers with smart home solutions, create full-scenario smart life experience, and offer design and function options customized for and by users.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190438/Haier.mp4