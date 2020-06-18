M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Notice of reconvened Annual General Meeting 2020 18-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Notice of reconvened Annual General Meeting 2020 As announced on 26 March 2020, the first Annual General Meeting of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") which was due to be held on Monday, 30 March 2020 was postponed (the "Postponed AGM") in view of the threat of COVID-19 and the latest guidance from the UK Government. The Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Reconvened AGM") will be reconvened on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 11.00 a.m. at the East Sussex National Hotel, Little Horsted, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 5WS. The resolutions to be considered at the Reconvened AGM are in the same form as those that were to be considered at the Postponed AGM. As a result of the current restrictions in connection with COVID-19, in particular on public gatherings, the Reconvened AGM will be run as a closed meeting and shareholders must not attend the meeting in person. Any person who does attempt to attend the meeting in person will be refused admission. Voting As shareholders cannot attend the Reconvened AGM in person, shareholders are encouraged to vote on the resolutions to be considered at the Reconvened AGM by proxy. In order for their vote to count, shareholders should appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy. This is because of the closed nature of the Reconvened AGM described above, meaning that any other person attempting to attend the meeting will be refused admission and will therefore be unable to vote. Valid proxy votes received for the Postponed AGM will be valid for the Reconvened AGM unless revoked. Accordingly, if a shareholder has previously appointed a proxy in connection with the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting other than the chairman of the meeting, this vote will not be counted as that person will not be able to attend the Reconvened AGM. To appoint a proxy, or to change existing proxy instructions to appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy, shareholders can use the Share Portal service at www.signalshares.com [1], complete a hard copy proxy form or, if they are a CREST member, utilise the CREST electronic proxy appointment service by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available from https://www.euroclear.com/site/ public/EUI). Hard copy proxy forms can be obtained from the Company's registrars, Link Asset Services by calling the general helpline team on 0371 664 0300 or via email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or via postal address at Link Asset Services, PXS1, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4ZF. Further details on how to appoint a proxy or change a proxy instruction using any of these methods are set out in the section headed "Important Notes" on pages 7 to 9 of the circular to shareholders containing the notice of the Reconvened AGM (the "Notice of Reconvened AGM"). To be valid for the Reconvened AGM, all forms of proxy must be received by Link Asset Services by 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 June 2020. Shareholder questions Shareholders are asked to submit any questions on the business to be dealt with at the Reconvened AGM to the following email address: mandg@linkgroup.co.uk in advance of the Reconvened AGM. The Company Secretary will endeavour to respond to relevant shareholder queries after the Reconvened AGM. Further changes The situation relating to COVID-19 is constantly evolving and the UK Government may change current restrictions in connection with COVID-19 and/or implement further measures which affect the holding of shareholder meetings. Any changes to the Reconvened AGM will be communicated to shareholders through the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/investor/funds/credit-income-investment-trust and, where appropriate, by announcement through a regulatory information service. Notice of Reconvened AGM The Notice of Reconvened AGM has been posted or made available to shareholders. A copy of the document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism viewing facility and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. Both the Annual Report and audited Financial Statements for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 and Notice of Reconvened AGM can be viewed at, and downloaded from, the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/funds/credit-income-investment-trust/gb00bf yyl325. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 020 7954 9583 Kerry Higgins, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NOA TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. 