The Conolophus project, to be built on Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos National Park, will reduce regional diesel consumption.Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has launched a tender for the construction of a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh of solar+storage facility. The Conolophus project will reduce diesel consumption on Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos National Park, as well as the adjacent island of Baltra. Interested developers had until Tuesday of this week to pre-qualify for the procurement exercise. The tender final results will be announced at the end of the first quarter ...

