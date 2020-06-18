SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: Two major Finnish security bodies choose PrivX for critical access management

Helsinki, Finland - June 18, 2020- SSH.COM announced today that two major Finnish public security bodies have chosen PrivX to secure access to their critical systems.



"We are proud to offer both companies and the public sector a strong, domestic option for privileged access management," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, the CEO of SSH.COM. "The credentialess, role-based approach of PrivX to access management improves both technical security and usability, both of which are required for truly secure access management. Rapid deployment and superior ROI are other key reasons our customers choose PrivX over competing solutions."

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access to on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable and control access to servers, network devices, and other critical infrastructure according to user roles and privileges. PrivX also helps companies across industries to safeguard their IPR and critical data transmissions as IT environments turn hybrid.

PrivX offers unique modern features and functionality that, compared with in-house and traditional tools, strengthen IT security and increase business speed and lower privileged access implementation and operating costs.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for numerous use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, improving 3rd party access security, and automating access for higher productivity.

For more information about PrivX, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/privx

The recent Leadership Compass Report by KuppingerCole Analysts recognizes PrivX as one of the leading Privileged Access Management solutions on the market. Access the full report here .

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares .





For more information:

Jussi Mononen

SSH.COM

+358 45 615 4855

jussi.mononen@ssh.com

###