TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor: Trading Suspension

PRESS RELEASE

TRADING SUSPENSION

Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the "Company") announces today that, given the risk of leaks of material non public information as it finalizes the on-going negotiations with its lenders under the Credit Facilities, as announced in the 4th June press release, it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares, effective as from opening of market today, until June 19th included. The Company is confident in its capacity to reach a final agreement within the next couple of days and will communicate to the market the outcome of such negotiations.

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com


Attachment

  • 06-18-2020_trading suspension Press Release_VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08793440-e23e-4c48-8e72-0f5370a08411)
